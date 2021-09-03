© Getty Images / Irina Tiumentseva

The world might face a financial disaster comparable with the 2008-2009 crisis because of problems accumulated over the last 18 months, which are a byproduct of measures implemented by governments to battle the spread of Covid-19.According to the draft, the bank has developed four separate scenarios for the near future, up to 2024. According to its so-called 'baseline' scenario, a recession is avoided as countries achieve their vaccine targets and advanced economies shift toward monetary policy normalization.Russia's economy is suffering from stubbornly high inflation, which currently sits at 6.5%, and has been blamed for eating significantly into living standards in the country ahead of upcoming parliamentary elections.In July, Central Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina revealed that the institution would be hiking its rate to match its key interest rate to the 6.5% annual inflation rate in a bid to encourage saving and discourage borrowing. The bank wishes to get this figure down to the publicly announced target of 4%.