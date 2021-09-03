Puppet Masters
BRICS development bank admits UAE, Bangladesh, Uruguay as new members
Reuters
Fri, 03 Sep 2021 11:31 UTC
Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - a group of major emerging economies known as BRICS - launched the bank in 2015 and started formal talks with potential new members last year.
"New members will have in NDB a platform to foster their cooperation in infrastructure and sustainable development," said NDB President Marcos Troyjo in a statement.
"We will continue to expand the bank's membership in a gradual and balanced manner," he said.
Since launch, the Shanghai-headquartered lender has signed off some 80 projects worth $30 billion in all of its five member countries stretching across sectors from transport, water and sanitation to clean energy or digital and social infrastructure.
Quote of the Day
Fear not the path of truth, fear the lack of people walking on it.
- Robert Francis Kennedy
Recent Comments
N.Korea ah so, you look sick, comrade! BANG! No more... you look dead!! No cases, no infection. Ah what a health care system.
He beat him in November also. R.C.
Bread and Circus. [Link]
It always should start with the proponent. R.C.
Is skynet officially live yet? LOL
Comment: Whilst BRICS forges ahead with mutually beneficial deals which would likely improve life for many and that could potentially make the world a safer place, the US just signed off an additional $24 billion in 'defense' spending.
