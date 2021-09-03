© REUTERS / Mike Hutchings

The New Development Bank (NDB) set up by the BRICS group of nations said on Thursday it had admitted the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay and Bangladesh as members in its first expansion push.Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - a group of major emerging economies known as BRICS -"New members will have in NDB a platform to foster their cooperation in infrastructure and sustainable development," said NDB President Marcos Troyjo in a statement."We will continue to expand the bank's membership in a gradual and balanced manner," he said.Since launch,