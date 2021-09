The developments come as the Taliban* is expected to announce a new Afghan government on 2 September. It was also earlier reported that resistance forces in Panjshir had pledged to continue fighting the movement.Al Jazeera reported on 2 September, citing a Taliban source.The Taliban reportedlyTaliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Sputnik thatdismissing media reports that the leaders of the resistance had declared the negotiations failed and the Taliban were planning to force their way into the province.Panjshir, located northeast of Kabul, remains the only Afghan province that has not fallen to the Taliban. The resistance forces are led by Ahmad Massoud , who pledged to stop fighting against the Taliban, if they provide freedom and equality for all citizens and form an inclusive government.