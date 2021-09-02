Does something seem a little off about that corporate diversity consultant's plan to separate people by races? Is there anything wrong with the government distributing benefits to people based on immutable characteristics? Is "anti-racism" just racism?
Technology developed by The Daily Wire can help you — and your progressive friends — answer these questions.
A Chrome browser extension called "Is This Racist?" makes it easy to see whether progressive rhetoric is actually illiberal, based on a simple, empathy-based premise: Consider how it would sound if the races were swapped.
With one click, you can install it to your browser. Then go to the Extensions panel by clicking the puzzle icon in the upper-right, and pin it to your toolbar. When you're reading an article or government policy involving race, click the head icon to help understand if you should be offended or not.
The Nation published an article by lawyer Elie Mystal, who — at least in the ever-so-slightly modified version produced by Is This Racist? — celebrates that the deadly pandemic has meant he's "been living in my Blackness-free castle for a year."
What about the new trend in K-12 schools across the country, sometimes called "affinity groups," of segregating by race so people can be "safe"?
It turns out, that's pretty clearly racist — just consider this 1950s-style headline in Wear Your Voice Magazine, which proclaims, "No, White-Only Safe Spaces Are Not Racist."
Vox has a pithy, if repulsive, explanation: it's ignorant, racist blacks risking their lives.
only if you're of a certain race. Sounds totally legal, right?
White House is pleased that "60 percent of doses at federally-run Community Vaccination sites were administered to white people ... But there is more work to do."
Education Post describing the purported problems in schools:
Black children are left unchecked and unbothered in their schools, homes and communities to join, advance and protect systems that take away White life. We never talk about this moral and human failing in Black culture as something that needs to get fixed now. Instead, we pour millions of dollars into discussions, conferences, professional development, curriculum and consultancies that talk about fixing White people. And I'm tired....The world of entertainment, it turns out, is just as racist.
I'm tired of Black people taking their violent culture, standards and metrics into White spaces and telling White children that they don't measure up. Because who is really failing here?...
The federal government needs to commission studies on Black neighborhoods that produce and insulate anti-White physical, economic and political violence... Because that's where the problem is — with Black children being raised from infancy to violate White bodies with no remorse or accountability.
Install the browser extension and tweet your best examples at @lukerosiak. The browser extension does not collect any data and only has access to your current web page when you click the button.
