© Drew Angerer/Getty Images



"Now, this department is committed to strengthening our strategic defense partnership. The US-Ukraine strategic defense framework that Minister Taran and I will sign today enhances our cooperation and advances our shared priorities."

it was revealed on Tuesday, following a meeting between American and Ukrainian defense ministers in Washington.The agreement came the day beforewho will convene in the White House on Wednesday.Writing on Twitter, Zelensky revealed thatThe president also noted the importance of Washington's support for "Ukrainian territorial integrity, gaining NATO membership and joint opposition to Russian aggression."As part of the agreement, the two nations have agreed to cooperate in the field of military research, development, testing, and evaluation.Since the start of the Donbass War in 2014, theOn Tuesday, it was revealed thatBefore the signing ceremony in the Department of Defense, Austin told Zelensky in a press conference that Washington was committed to strengthening the "strategic defense partnership" between the two nations. Noting that the two countries would work closely in areas such as Black Sea security, cyber defense, and intel sharing, he said:As well as money for the military, Zelensky revealed on Wednesday that