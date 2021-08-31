© AP Photo / Department of Defense



$85 billion in US weapons and equipment abandoned to the Taliban

At least 47,000 civilians killed

Nearly 6 million displaced Afghans

More than 2,400 US military personnel killed and 20,000 wounded

At least 64,000 Afghan military and police killed

Countless thousands of US bombs and munitions dropped on Afghanistan

Hundreds of thousands of hectares of opium poppies

Incalculable levels of grift and waste