For more than a decade the enterprise has quietly acquired scores of other companies, and scooped up hundreds of lucrative contracts from cities and towns across the continent. Along the way it's significantly increased the privatization and vertical integration of sectors including the hauling and processing of garbage and recycling, and infrastructure development. It now has the bronze position among the top players in the North American waste-management industry. Canada and the U.S. are dotted with (as an educated guesstimate) about 10,000 of this group of firms' vehicles and machinery. They're all painted lime green.

Why Does it Matter What's Happening in the Garbage and Recycling Business?

How did GFL get so big and Brawny?

EPR: Recycling's 'New Normal'?

Can PROs like the CMO keep GFL in check?