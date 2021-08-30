Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the security situation in the West Bank and Gaza, the Israeli Defense Ministry informs.Gantz also told Abbas on Sunday thatthe defense ministry said.On Saturday, a Palestinian teenager who was severely injured during clashes with Israeli soldiers on August 21 died, and another Palestinian critically wounded passed away on Thursday, health authorities confirmed.During the talks, Biden reiterated support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.while he is the head of the Israeli government, however, the prime minister has suggested that he is interested in better communication with Washington, in contrast to his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu.