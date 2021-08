© Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Wednesday banning government entities from enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the state regardless of a vaccine's approval status with the FDA.Abbott is also adding the issue to the current Special Session agenda.In the wake of the FDA's decision to grant full approval of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, Abbott has issued a second order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates regardless of a vaccine's approval status with the FDA.The new order says "no governmental entity can compel any individual to receive a COVID-19 vaccine." It keeps in place exemptions for nursing homes and state-supported living centers.It is not conservative to tell businesses what to do and how to treat their employees," Noem said.She accused the Republican legislators in her state who are pursuing such a measure of "chasing headlines and ... trying to tell South Dakotans how to do business.""They want to make government bigger and more powerful in your life. It's like a wolf in sheep's clothing," she added.Vaccine mandates have been given renewed consideration amid growing concern over the highly transmissive Delta variant.