© AP



"They are targeting the families of those who refuse to give themselves up, and prosecuting and punishing their families 'according to sharia law'. We expect both individuals previously working with Nato/US forces and their allies, alongside with their family members to be exposed to torture and executions. This will further jeopardise western intelligence services, their networks, methods and ability to counter both the Taliban, Isis and other terrorist threats ahead."

"provide information about the nature of your work and relationship with the British and Americans. If you do not report to the commission, your family members will be arrested instead, and you are responsible for this. You and your family members will be treated based on sharia law."

© Iranian Red Cross/AFP



The Taliban is intensifying a search for people who worked with US and Nato forces, a confidential United Nations document says, despite the militants vowing no revenge against opponents.- provided by the UN's threat-assessment consultants and seen by AFP - saysMost at risk are peopleaccording to the document. The Taliban have been conductingof individuals they want to apprehend and their family members, the report says.It adds that militants are alsoincluding the capital and Jalalabad.The document, dated Wednesday, was written by thean organisation that provides intelligence to UN agencies. The group's executive director Christian Nellemann, said:The report says theIt reprints a letter, dated August 16, from the Taliban to an individual who worked in counterterrorism in the Afghan government.The letter asks the person to report to Taliban officials toThe Norwegian Centre for Global Analyses also warned theA UN spokesman did not respond to request for comment on the document.The Taliban has launched a public relations blitz since sweeping back into power on Sunday, completing a stunning rout of government forces as the United States and other foreign troops withdrew following a 20-year occupation.Among promises such as rights for women and an inclusive government, the militants have also pledged full amnesty for all who worked with the Western-backed elected Afghan government.Tens of thousands of people have tried to flee the country since the Taliban takeover, sparking chaos at Kabul airport.