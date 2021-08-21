According to experts, it is a bright shooting star called a "fireball".
Late on the night of the 19th, witness information that something like a ball of light flowed down over a wide area such as Kanto and Kinki was posted on SNS one after another.
In the video sent to NHK's video posting site Scoop Box, it was confirmed that something like a shooting star suddenly brightened and disappeared at around 10:17 pm on the 19th.
2021年8月19日22時17分20秒に流れた火球を、富士から北の空に向けた広角カメラで見た様子です。末端で爆発しました。能登半島沖を流れ、小惑星からやってきた散在火球でした。 pic.twitter.com/oBp30Tmgi9— 藤井大地 (@dfuji1) August 19, 2021
According to Mr. Daichi Fujii, a curator of the Hiratsuka City Museum in Kanagawa Prefecture, who specializes in astronomical science, this is a bright shooting star called a "fireball" that glows particularly strongly when fragments of asteroids enter the atmosphere and burn out. ..
The images taken by Mr. Fujii with the cameras installed in Hiratsuka City and Fuji City, Shizuoka Prefecture show a whitish "fireball" falling for several seconds.
Mr. Fujii, who analyzed the video, said, "It seems that the fireball fell over the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture from south to north at a speed of about 20 kilometers per second. It is highly possible that it burned out in the atmosphere, but if it is a meteorite. Even if it is, it will be impossible to pick it up because it has fallen into the sea. "
