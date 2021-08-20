© AFP



"The current situation in Afghanistan is complicated. There are quite a few people who want to come to Russia, but since there are no technical capabilities - civil flights at Kabul airport are suspended - we cannot yet respond to these appeals and requests."

"If we compare how easy it is to negotiate as colleagues and partners, then the Taliban have seemed to me for a long time much more prepared for negotiations than the [American backed] puppet Kabul government was."

Russia has said it has no intention of deploying troops to Afghanistan or stepping up its military presence in the region in response to the Taliban's takeover of the country, instead focusing onThe deputy head of the country's Foreign Ministry, Alexander Pankin, told journalists on Thursday that Moscow is not considering stepping up troop deployments through its military deals with neighboring nations.According to the diplomat, there is currently no need for members of the pact to resort to "escalating in order to demonstrate force" in response to potential instability in Central Asia. However, Pankin said, "radical measures" could be considered if, "God forbid, the need for them arises."Another top Russian official,, used an interview with Moscow's Izvestiya newspaper on the same day to reiterate that the countryInstead, he said, "the country will work with partners and emphasize primarily political and diplomatic efforts... [to] peacefully resolve problems" in the troubled nation.The comments come as Gulam Mohammad Jalal, president of Russia's Afghan Diaspora group, told Interfax news agency on Wednesday that a great number of people in the war-torn country are looking to flee to Moscow.Jalal added, who have asked the embassy for support.Kabul, the Afghan capital, fell to the Taliban on Sunday after militants made rapid territorial gains throughout the country as the US continued its troop withdrawal. The country's ousted president,Russian President Vladimir Putin'sMoscow's diplomats have made contact with militants in Kabul as part of efforts to secure its embassy which, unlike those of countries like the US and UK, has not been shuttered and relocated to the airport. Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov said this week that fighters had assured himDespite hosting a delegation from the Taliban's political wing for peace talks in Moscow in recent weeks,Kabulov has said that status is unlikely to change in the coming days, and that officials will wait to see whether the UN Security Council backs any such move.