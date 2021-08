© REUTERS/Fred Greaves



Thousands are evacuating from Northern California as the Caldor Fire has charred nearly 50,000 acres and destroyed dozens of homes, and officials are warning of conditions creating a "perfect combination" for it to spread further."The Caldor Fire continued to experience unprecedented fire behavior and growth due to extremely dry fuels pushed by the south west winds," the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said of the El Dorado County blaze.A satellite video posted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows the quick growth of the fire.Fire officials said the fire grew 47,200 acres in just 24 hours.Many have been taking to social media to post the destruction the fire has left in areas and the conditions in highly affected areas, such as Mormon Emigrant Trail.The fire has led to the emergency closure of the El Dorado National Forest through the end of September.