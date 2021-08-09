Hundreds of tourists and residents have been evacuated as wildfires continue to rage in Italy.More than 400 people have fled from their homes, hotels, and campsites in the seaside district on the Adriatic coast on Sunday, according to fire crews.Clips of the flames approaching a cafe on social media show thick plumes of smoke billowing through the streets.A helicopter and firefighting plane have been deployed to aid crews working to douse flames raging on the ground.The fire is bringing down houses and blocked traffic on state road 16.Ten hectares of pine forest in Vesuvius Park have gone up in smoke.Devastating forest fires have been raging for days in southern Italy, and fears grow for the impending 45C heatwave over the next week.For several of the fires, arson is suspected behind them, according to emergency services.A scorching heatwave is forecast in the coming days, which could increase the danger of more wildfires breaking out."The temperatures that await us in the coming days require the utmost attention," civil protection agency chief Fabrizio Curcio said on Sunday.He described efforts throughout the south to contain numerous wildfires as "challenging" and "dramatic."Mercury could reach 45C on Tuesday and Wednesday in Sicily and Sardinia.with nature reserves in the country facing incalculable damage.There have been no casualties reported for the Adriatic coast, as fire crews spend the day trying to combat the flames.However, a man and a woman died in connection with the blaze when a fire reached their farm near the small town of San Lorenzo earlier this week.There is a stark contrast to the north, where concerns are growing heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and landslides."Flooding and intense rains in the north, fires in the south - the country has been split in two," said Curcio.Turkey has also seen wildfires spreading out of control, and eight people have died.For the Greek island of Evia, the second largest in the country, thousands escaped for six days after seeing their villages be devoured by flames.35,000 hectares have burned, according to Governor Giorgos Kelaitzidis, who said "the forces are insufficient" at battling the blaze.