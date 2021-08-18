© Mt Hutt



As the storm clears today, many are looking at webcams of places they would rather be as the deep fresh snow coincides with the yesterday's news of New Zealand's snow resorts plunging into level 4 lockdown for three days.Thanks to the storm earlier this week we have just seen great snow accumulations around the country, offering some of the best conditions so far this seasonHowever, other than this storm and a couple of earlier snow falls, it has been quite warm around the country with the NIWA (National Institute of water andAtmospheric Research) research showing that New Zealand has just experienced its warmest June and July on record.Over the past few weeks we have seen some snowfalls with a similar recurring pattern: high-pressure systems off the southeast of Australia have been peeling off into the Tasman, north of the country, while low pressure approaches in the south. This has induced a southwesterly flow, delivering fronts up and along the length of the country, most recently with great success.