Flooding has affected hundreds of families in the northern and northeastern states of Jigawa, Bauchi and Adamawa in Nigeria over the last week.. Local media reports citing local officials said over 380 households have been affected or displaced across the 3 states since 11 August.Police in Jigawa state said 21 people died after two vehicles crashed into a bridge that had collapsed following heavy rains and floods in the state on 15 August 2021. One of the vehicles was a bus said to be carrying 18 passengers. The disaster occurred in Gwaram Local Government Area (LGA) which is situated near the Bunga River (also know as the Jama'are or Jamaari) close to the state border with Bauchi.resulting in destructive floods. Five people lost their lives and over 1,500 houses and farms were damaged as a result. Flooding has affected other areas of the state. Officials reported 200 households were displaced in Kirfi LGA after floods on 12 August 2021.In Adamawa State, flooding struck parts of Shelleng LGA around 11 August 2021. As many as 66 houses were damaged or destroyed, affecting hundreds of residents.Flooding occurred in Guri LGA, Jigawa after heavy rainfall on 11 and 12 August. Over 120 houses were damaged or destroyed, officials said, forcing people to move to safer areas.Nigerian Meteorological Agency said thunderstorms are expected over parts of Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa and Kastina on 16 to 17 August.