PayPal suspended a British user's account for allegedly violating US sanctions against Iran after they purchased a Persian rug-style mousepad that was made in England.A Cambridge resident told the Guardian on Thursday that the US-based payment processing company had informed them they were potentially "violating international sanctions" by buying an English-made novelty rug on the handmade crafts store Etsy.Though the United Kingdom does not prohibit its citizens from buying products from Iran following the lifting of United Nations (UN) sanctions in 2016, the US does, having imposed strict sanctions against the country under former President Donald Trump in 2018. As a US company, PayPal consequently does not allow its users to make transactions with those in Iran.After the Guardian contacted PayPal for comment, it reinstated the user's account and apologized, declaring, "We don't always get it right."Slate explained last year that the company "uses a system that automatically flags keywords in the payment memo field that could indicate a violation of US sanctions."Last year, Jewish Currents had its payments to nine magazine contributors suspended after detailing that the money was for an "Iran piece," while in 2015 PayPal suspended a London-based Iranian human rights organization's account , citing international sanctions.