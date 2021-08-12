Observers map - event 4519-2021
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 51 reports (event 4519-2021) about a meteor fireball seen over Bretagne, England, Noord-Holland, North Rhine-Westphalia, Wales, Zeeland and Zuid-Holland on Tuesday, August 10th 2021 around 22:01 UT.

Two videos were uploaded to the AMS website.

Credit: Nick James.