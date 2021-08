Back on May 14th, 18 scientists wrote a letter to Science calling for a new investigation into the origins of COVID-19. Among their number was a gentleman named Ralph Baric, one of the world's leading coronavirus experts.Baric has been the subject of controversy over the last few months, given that he previously developed a method for engineering bat coronaviruses, and then taught that method to Dr Shi (the "Batwoman") at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.In a recent interview with the MIT Technology Review, he divulges some interesting details about how researchers work with coronaviruses in the lab, as well as how they should do such work.Okay, so he's not convinced the virus was "engineered". But what about the possibility that a virus collected from nature escaped from the Wuhan lab? Baric says, "I personally feel that SARS-CoV-2 is a natural pathogen that emerged from wildlife."What Baric has to say about the nature of lab work is more interesting. When asked about safety standards he assures the interviewer, "We do everything at BSL-3 plus," by which he means that he and his colleagues "wear impervious Tyvek suits, aprons, and booties and are double-gloved".When asked why he signed the letter calling for a new investigation, Baric states, "There must be some recognition that a laboratory infection could have occurred under BSL-2 operating conditions." And he goes on to say, "If you study hundreds of different bat viruses at BSL-2, your luck may eventually run out."The interview with Baric contains various other insights, and is worth reading in full.