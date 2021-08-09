meteor
Live Weather Cameras and Bramon recorded a meteor in cities in Minas Gerais and Goiás late this Sunday (8th). Check out the locations below:

- Piumhi/MG - Grupo Isimples
- Belo Horizonte/MG - Ouro Minas Hotel
- Santo Antônio do Descoberto/GO - Free Combo
- Patos de Minas/MG - Ivan Soares - (2 Bramon cameras and 1 staff)


