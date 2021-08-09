Fire in the Sky
Meteor fireball crosses the sky of Salamanca and Ávila, Spain
Chema Díez Juan
lacronicadesalamanca.com
Sun, 08 Aug 2021 19:24 UTC
lacronicadesalamanca.com
Sun, 08 Aug 2021 19:24 UTC
This fireball has been recorded by the detectors that the SMART project has in different observatories on the Peninsula. SMART is a project coordinated by the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).
As reported through social networks by Jose Maria Madiedo, an astrophysicist , this phenomenon occurred around 01.00 hours.
(Translated by Google)
Quote of the Day
Writers are the engineers of the human soul.
- Yury Karlovich Olesha
Recent Comments
Queen Rat leaves a sinking ship.
It's amazing we are all still alive after all of these extermination plans ! It goes to show how small and insignificant man's plans are comparing...
Anyone got a working link to any video?
Animal Anomalies, LLSVPs, Coronal Holes | S0 News Aug.9.2021 [Link]
Brings the old adage to mind that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.