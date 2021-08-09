The SMART detectors of the Andalusian Institute of Astrophysics (IAA-CSIC), and which operate within the framework of the Network of Bolides and Meteors of Southwest Europe, have detected a fireball over Salamanca and Ávila, produced by the entrance in the atmosphere of a rock detached from an asteroid.This fireball has been recorded by the detectors that the SMART project has in different observatories on the Peninsula. SMART is a project coordinated by the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).As reported through social networks by Jose Maria Madiedo, an astrophysicist , this phenomenon occurred around 01.00 hours.(Translated by Google)