This fireball was recorded from Spain on the night of 6 August 2021, at 23:12 local time (21:12 UT). The bolide was a bright meteor produced by the entry in the atmosphere of a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid at about 36.000 km/h. The high temperature reached during the atmospheric entry gave rise to a fireball that began at a height of around 81 km over the south of the province of Taza (Morocco). The fireball moved northwest and disappeared from the field of views of our cameras when it was located at an altitude of about 40 km above the same province, almost over the vertical of Bouhlou.The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN), from the meteor-observing stations located at the astronomical observatories of Calar Alto (Almería), Sierra Nevada (Granada), and Sevilla. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).