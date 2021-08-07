Dung beetles are known for their penchant for rolling dung into balls, then pushing their prize away from competing beetles as quickly as possible. To swiftly escape the competition, they need to be able to travel in straight lines away from a dung pile, putting as much distance as they can between them and their rivals. The stars provide these rushing beetles with a compass, acting as directional cues in the sky with which the beetles are able to orient themselves. When they reach a safe distance, the beetles then bury the dung and proceed to consume it in relative safety.
Researchers at the University of Würzburg in Germany, Lund University in Sweden, and the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa set out to examine how light pollution affects the beetles' ability to travel by starlight.
Their results, published in the journal Current Biology, show that the beetles become disoriented in different lighting conditions. For example, in the presence of bright city lights, the beetles have a tendency to travel directly towards the nearest, brightest light source. Instead of dispersing away from a dung pile, the beetles are all drawn in one direction. This makes conflict and competition more likely as individuals encounter each other more frequently.
As lead author James Foster explains, "Beetles that viewed direct light pollution behaved unnaturally, but were still oriented. But those that viewed light-polluted skies but no brightly-lit buildings were completely disoriented." The implication is that beetles living on the outskirts of cities are the most adversely affected by light pollution. It also means, for other species, like some birds, that light pollution can limit their natural navigation abilities. Birds that would normally navigate by the stars instead fly directly toward bright artificial light sources.
Learn More:
- Robert Emmerich, "Bright Lights, Bad Orientation." University of Würzburg.
- James J. Foster, Claudia Tocco, Jochen Smolka, Lana Khaldy, Emily Baird, Marcus J. Byrne, Dan-Eric Nilsson, Marie Dacke. "Light pollution forces a change in dung beetle orientation behaviour," Current Biology, 29 July 2021.