seth keshel elction fraud expert
Capt. Seth Keshel
Affirms Trump won PA, MI, WI, NV, AZ, GA and MN

Retired Army intelligence captain, elections data expert, and former baseball analyst Seth Keshel released his final national fraud numbers over the weekend.

Seth Keshel examined the final vote counts in all 50 states compared to the estimated numbers based on changing state dynamics and trends to come up with his estimated voter fraud in each state.

keshel analysis election fruad 2020
© Seth Keshel
He published his results on his popular Telegram page.

Keshel confirms President Trump won: PA, MI, WI, NV, AZ, GA and MN.

And Keshel also believes cyber-flipping may have affected the results in NM, VA, NJ, and NH.

According to Keshel's investigation there were conservatively 8,144,000 excess Joe Biden votes recorded in the 2020 election.
kesel election fraud analysis
© Seth Keshel
Here is Seth Keshel's post from this morning.
Here is a tale of the tape for Excess Biden Votes based on trend analysis in the modern political era, considering population growth/decline, recent voter history, and registration information, including registration by party.

My estimates are always lenient, and do not account for cyber flipping of votes.

Trump won: PA, MI, WI, NV, AZ, GA, MN

Likely/Possible Trump if cyber flipping occurring: NM, VA, CO, NJ, NH

Closer than you thought: WA, OR, RI, CT, HI