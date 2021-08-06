This stunning fireball was recorded over Spain on the night of 5 August 2021 at 2:22 local time (0:22 universal time). It was associated to the alpha-Capricornid meteor shower. The event was produced by a fragment from comet 169P/NEAT that impacted the atmosphere at about 90.000 km/h. The fireball began over the Mediterranean Sea at a height of about 104 km and ended at an altitude of around 73 km above the province of Almería (Andalusia).The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN), from the meteor-observing stations located at the astronomical observatories of Calar Alto (Almería), La Hita (Toledo), La Sagra (Granada), Sierra Nevada (Granada), and Sevilla and Huelva. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).