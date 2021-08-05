This impressive Perseid fireball was recorded at dusk over Spain on 2021 August 3, at 21:59h local time. It was produced by a fragment (a meteoroid) from Comet Swift-Tuttle that impacted the atmosphere at about 210.000 km/h. The fireball began at a height of about 130 km over the province of Cuenca (region of Castilla-La Mancha), crossed the provinces of Toledo and Ciudad Real (Castilla-La Mancha), and ended at an altitude of around 78 km above the ground level over the province of Jaén (Andalusia).The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN), from the meteor-observing stations located at La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto (Almería), La Sagra (Granada), and Sevilla. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).