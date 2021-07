© Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor



Israel on Sunday prevented the entry of fuel trucks allocated for Gaza's sole power plant via the Kerem Shalom crossing, the territory's main commercial trade route, Anadolu Agency reported quoting a Palestinian official.Rami Abu Elreish of Gaza's Ministry of Economy told Anadolu Agency.He said Israeli authorities did not clarify the reason behind the move.There was no comment from the Israeli authorities on the report.following the 11-day military offensive on the Palestinian territory in May, in which 260 Palestinians were killed and thousands injured. Thirteen Israelis were also killed by Palestinian rocket fire from Gaza.