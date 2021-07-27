an event that would not only allow the global economy to "reset", but also absolve the fundamentally corrupt financial institutions around the world from any wrongdoing

FS-ISAC, its influence and its doomsday "predictions" for 2021

little factual basis to support this claim.

The WEF's Partnership Against Cybercrime

A Global Threat to Justify a Global "Solution"

This broad definition of "cybercriminal" conveniently dovetails with the Biden administration's

recent "domestic terror" strategy

,

The Framework for a Global Cyber Utility

Meet the "Nodes"

Schwab

also stated

in that speech that the comprehensive cyber attacks that would comprise this "cyber pandemic" would make the COVID-19 crisis appear to be "a small disturbance in comparison."

The End of Anonymity

Both policies would advance the overarching goal of both the WEF and many corporations and governments to usher in a new age of unprecedented surveillance of ordinary citizens.