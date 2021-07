© Remanzacco Blogspot



CBET 5000 & MPEC 2021-N137 , issued on 2021, July 15, announce the discovery of a new comet (magnitude ~18.3) on CCD images taken on July 09.4 UT with the Catalina Sky Survey's 0.68-m Schmidt reflector (pre-discovery Catalina observations from June 27 were identified later). The new comet has been designatedStacking of 28 unfiltered exposures, 60 seconds each, obtained remotely on 2021, July 10.1 from Z08 ( Telescope Live , Oria) through a 0.7 m f/8 Ritchey Chretien + CCD, shows that this object is a comet with a compact coma about 8" arcsec in diameter and a tail 10" long in PA 250 (Observers E. Guido, M. Rocchetto, E. Bryssinck, M. Fulle, G. Milani, C. Nassef, G. Savini, A. Valvasori).Our confirmation image (click on the images for a bigger version; made with TYCHO software by D. Parrott MPEC 2021-N137, assigns the following preliminary elliptical orbital elements to comet P/2021 N2 (Fuls): T 2021 Oct. 28.30; e= 0.47; Peri. = 174.65; q = 3.82 ; Incl.= 12.99