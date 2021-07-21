© Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images



Donald Trump blasted Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) for refusing to kill the filibuster - now the roadblock to partisan Democrat bills - and complained that former allies allowed Joe Biden to steal the presidency from him.The former president said of McConnell in an interview published by Vanity Fair on Monday:McConnell, the former Senate majority leader, was far from being the only target of Trump's ire in the interview, which took place in March at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and was done for a book by two Washington Post journalists.also took fire, asPence, who's likely to run for president in 2024, resisted pressure from Trump to block congressional certification of Biden's win on January 6.Trump said.such as sending FBI agents to Georgia to probe Fulton County's vote-counting operations, Trump said. He posited that Barr became exhausted and overly sensitive to media criticism after initially doing a good job in handling the "Russia hoax."Trump pointed to other villains, including the US Supreme Court - and specifically- as well asfor enabling Biden's victory to stand up. And beyond McConnell, he ripped such Republicans asfor hindering his agenda while in office.Before the virus outbreak, he saw himself as "unbeatable," regardless of how strong a candidate he might face in 2020.Although he expressed no regrets about his handling of the pandemic, Trump criticized two of his top White House medical advisers,Fauci was a "self-promoter" who was "wrong on everything," he said, while Birx was so over-reaching on social-distancing restrictions that "if it were up to her, everything would be closed forever."Trump did have a regret concerning last year's riots in major US cities, saying,The former president also regretted that some of his supporters breached the Capitol on January 6.Those former allies who failed to show sufficient support during the battle over the election results apparently won't get back in Trump's good graces, if they should seek to.who Trump appointed as ambassador to the United Nations, fits into that category. Trump said:who was the No. 2 choice to become his vice-presidential running mate in 2016, likely won't be on the shortlist again if Trump runs in 2024.Trump said.Having Trump's blessing remains valuable for Republican office seekers. As Trump himself noted, a long line of GOP politicians have made the trek to Mar-a-Lago to seek his endorsement for various positions.The Kentucky senator had accused Trump of "disgraceful dereliction of duty" over his actions leading up to the Capitol riot, but he softened his stance after a poll showed that