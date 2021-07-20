"Basically, a covidiot doesn't take COVID-19 and the risks of the virus seriously, despite what government officials and the global health community say. At the same time, they may also engage in selfish behavior that doesn't look out for the greater good when it comes to slowing down and stopping the spread of the coronavirus."

"The pandemic has presented such an existential crisis.. that it has driven us to confront the global threat of climate change more forcefully.. Markets started to price climate risk into the value of securities.. then the pandemic took hold.. and the reallocation of capital accelerated even faster. I believe that this is the beginning of a long but rapidly accelerating transition - one that will unfold over many years and reshape asset prices of every type.. the climate transition presents a historic investment opportunity."

"Meredith has taken a proactive approach to environmental sustainability because such action ultimately benefits our shareholders.."

"A unique window of opportunity.. determining the future state of global relations, the direction of national economies, the priorities of societies, the nature of business models and the management of a global commons.. the Great Reset initiative has a set of dimensions to build a new social contract that honours the dignity of every human being."

"The impact of the current climate policy on people's everyday lives is still quite abstract.. Climate policy comes in the form of higher taxes and fees on energy.. If we really want to achieve climate neutrality, we need to change our behaviour in all these areas of life.. A major turnaround in climate policy will certainly produce losers among both households and corporates. In addition, prosperity and employment are likely to suffer considerably. There are no adequate cost-effective technologies yet to allow us to maintain our living standards in a carbon-neutral way. That means that carbon prices will have to rise considerably in order to nudge people to change their behaviour. Another (or perhaps supplementary) option is to tighten regulatory law considerably.. To what extent may we be willing to accept some kind of eco-dictatorship (in the form of regulatory law) in order to move towards climate neutrality?"

They simply refuse to look at official statistics, deny the implications, and appear to be basing their allegations of an

"existential crisis"

on nothing but MSM fear porn and government propaganda.

"They may get infected, pass the virus along, and give it to someone who will get sick and die."

"We have created a large population of people that are more concerned about self-interests and their own gratifications than the good of larger society."

They claim to venerates science, but never read any or think critically about it, generally denying the scientific method.

