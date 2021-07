India evacuated 50 diplomats and other staff from its Kandahar consulate over security concerns.The Taliban said they has captured 85% of the country, as US forces continue their withdrawal.The forces deployed by the Kabul government have been struggling to contain the Taliban offensiveIndia evacuated about 50 diplomats and other staff members from its consulate in the Afghan city of Kandahar on Sunday, as Taliban forces continue to gain control The staff members traveled back to Delhi on Saturday night, in an Indian Air Force flight."India is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in Afghanistan. The safety and security of our personnel is paramount," said a spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs on Twitter.The Sunni Muslim insurgent group claimed to have gained control of over 85% of Afghanistan,Indian media reported that the embassy in Afghanistan had asked Indians to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel to Afghanistan. An advisory issued by the embassy had described the situation in Afghanistan as "dangerous."from Afghanistan earlier this month. In June, Australia shut down its embassy in Kabul, saying it would be reopened "when circumstances permit."