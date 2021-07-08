© Pixabay

one in 12 had reported having falsified or fabricated their research at least once during that time.

A major survey conducted across academia in the Netherlands has found that more than a half of scientists admitted to engaging in some type of questionable research practice in their work.The landmark study was conducted through the Dutch National Survey on Research Integrity, funded by the Dutch government.A total of 6,813 respondents fully completed the survey, the results of which were published as a preprint on MetaArXiv this week. The study, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, has found that"Being a PhD candidate or junior researcher increases the odds of any frequent [questionable research practice], as does identifying as male and doing empirical research," the authors wrote.Gowri Gopalakrishna, the survey's leader and an epidemiologist at the Amsterdam University Medical Center, told Science magazine that the guarantee of anonymity to respondents had helped to receive more truthful data."That method increases the honesty of the answers," she said. "So, we have good reason to believe that our outcome is closer to reality than that of previous studies."