© Getty

A three-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack in a village in the Igatpuri tehsil of Nashik district.The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the child was outside her home at the Kananwadi village, towards Bhandardara, in Igatpuri.The child received serious injuries on her neck and died while undergoing treatment at the Nashik district civil hospital on Wednesday.Initially, she was taken to nearby rural hospital and, thereafter, shifted to the Nashik district civil hospital here where she died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.According to the forest officials, the girl and mother were just outside their home which is on the outskirts of the village. A leopard suddenly pounced on the girl and dragged her a few metres away. Her father and mother started shouting as they saw a leopard dragging the child.Villagers who were in the vicinity soon gathered there. The leopard, meanwhile, escaped towards the forest area.The incident has sparked panic in the area. The forest officials said they are in the process of putting up a cage to trap the leopard.There have been many cases leopards being spotted in Nashik, Niphad, Sinnar and Igatpuri talukas and other parts of the district. Over 15 leopards have been rescued in the district in past eight months.