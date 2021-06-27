Society's Child
Collapsed Florida building flagged for 'major structural damage' in 2018 - 4 people dead, 159 missing
New York Post
Sat, 26 Jun 2021 07:45 UTC
A lack of proper drainage on the pool deck of Champlain Towers South condo, which sits above the building's parking garage, was the source of the "main issue," wrote engineer Frank Morabito, according to the Miami Herald.
Years of standing water had seriously damaged the concrete structural slabs below the deck, a problem Morabito warned would be "extremely expensive" to fix.
"Failure to replace waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially," Morabito said in his "Structural Field Survey Report," which was produced for the Condominium Association.
Officials in Surfside, Fla., released the report late Friday.
It is still unclear whether the issues flagged by Morabito were addressed by the Condominium Association when the report was published.
Comment: Is this yet another result of the failing state of the US?
- America's crumbling infrastructure
- RT's Boom Bust: Is America's 'crumbling' infrastructure not ready for the future?
Reader Comments
