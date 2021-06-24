Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Huge spike noted in Americans buying F-15s after Biden suggests you'll need them to overthrow government
The Babylon Bee
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 17:05 UTC
All over the nation, American citizens were seen parking their brand-new F-15s in their driveways and garages. Some wealthier Americans purchased the F-22, while less fortunate citizens were forced to buy the F-35 joint fighter. But no matter what craft they chose, American citizens said they were just glad to finally be protected against a tyrannical government.
"I need an F-15 to beat the government? Say no more, fam!" said one man in New Hampshire as he happily rushed out to his local F-15 dealer to pick up the latest model. "Before, I thought my AR-15 would be enough, but when Biden pointed out that the U.S. government has fighter jets and I only have an assault rifle, I realized I really needed to beef up my anti-tyranny defense systems."
"Thanks, Mr. Biden! I sure am glad you reminded me of how brutal a government can be against its own citizens and how governments throughout history have in fact attacked their own people once they are disarmed and helpless."
The man was later seen picking up an M1 Abrams tank.
Latest News
- Nesher Ramla Homo type - a prehistoric human previously unknown to science
- Woke Left insanity: University wants 'oppressive' phrases like 'picnic' & 'trigger warning' retired, offers 'alternatives'
- That was the plan: Covid pandemic made rich richer & poor poorer, Prof. Wolff tells Boom Bust
- Covid fascism: Moscow businesses 'obliged' to suspend workers who refuse Covid-19 vaccines
- Russia's top spy: Modern America & some of its so-called 'democratic' allies have turned into 'liberal-totalitarian' states
- Comet strike 13,000-years-ago may have sparked civilisation shift
- Winston Marshall breaks with band Mumford & Sons, condemns extremism, reaffirms Andy Ngo's bravery in face of Antifa threats
- Apartment building partially collapses near Miami Beach, rescues underway
- Tucker Carlson: Google funded Peter Daszak's 'bat virus' research, then censored search results on 'lab leak' theory
- The Imperial College graph: Covid infections declined before lockdown and INCREASED under it
- Huge spike noted in Americans buying F-15s after Biden suggests you'll need them to overthrow government
- 21 Republicans, led by Boebert, move to censure Biden over 'refusal' to enforce border laws
- Caitlin Johnstone: So much of what the CIA used to do covertly is now done overtly
- Record-cold start to summer for Saskatchewan, Canada
- Dead whale washes ashore on Asilomar beach in California
- US wants Iran stripped of capacity to challenge US hostile propaganda
- Media claim Syria suffering food shortages due to drought, but the truth is a lot more complicated
- Multiple waterspouts start Michigan's summer with a swirling fall staple and graupel
- Indictment of French execs for supporting African dictatorships exposes Paris' hypocrisy & double-dealing
- Lightning strike kills 2 in Kandal, Cambodia
- Russia's top spy: Modern America & some of its so-called 'democratic' allies have turned into 'liberal-totalitarian' states
- Tucker Carlson: Google funded Peter Daszak's 'bat virus' research, then censored search results on 'lab leak' theory
- 21 Republicans, led by Boebert, move to censure Biden over 'refusal' to enforce border laws
- Caitlin Johnstone: So much of what the CIA used to do covertly is now done overtly
- US wants Iran stripped of capacity to challenge US hostile propaganda
- Media claim Syria suffering food shortages due to drought, but the truth is a lot more complicated
- Indictment of French execs for supporting African dictatorships exposes Paris' hypocrisy & double-dealing
- Best of the Web: Covering up true origins? Scientist discovers that key early Covid-19 Wuhan samples are MISSING from US government NIH database
- Best of the Web: Who is a 'Terrorist' in Biden's America?
- Black Ops in the Black Sea: British destroyer violates Russia's border, Russian ship & fighter jet respond with warning shots
- Merkel and Macron to propose revival of EU-Russia relations & meeting with Putin
- Warren Buffett resigns as trustee of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
- Bill Barr: Public schools are becoming unconstitutional 'secular-progressive madrassas'
- Chinese defector's identity confirmed, was top counterintelligence official
- Fourteen congressmen send letter demanding to know how Zuckerberg-backed group financed election agencies in 2020
- Iran: 'Sabotage attack' on civilian nuclear center thwarted
- 'Heir of Nazis': Belarus' Lukashenko blasts German foreign minister over call for sanctions on eve of Hitler invasion anniversary
- Tehran blasts US attempt to undermine free speech after Washington's takeover of Iranian news websites
- How Israel and its allies profit from oppressing Palestinians
- Wuhan Lab lies bring to light a conflict of interest for Dr. Daszak
- Woke Left insanity: University wants 'oppressive' phrases like 'picnic' & 'trigger warning' retired, offers 'alternatives'
- That was the plan: Covid pandemic made rich richer & poor poorer, Prof. Wolff tells Boom Bust
- Covid fascism: Moscow businesses 'obliged' to suspend workers who refuse Covid-19 vaccines
- Winston Marshall breaks with band Mumford & Sons, condemns extremism, reaffirms Andy Ngo's bravery in face of Antifa threats
- Apartment building partially collapses near Miami Beach, rescues underway
- Software guru John McAfee found DEAD in Spanish prison after court approves extradition to US
- No one to work: American Airlines forced to cancel hundreds of flights due to staffing crisis
- US fast-food chains cut discounts, push pricey meals post-pandemic
- US births fell during pandemic in largest drop since 1973
- DeSantis signs education reform bill requiring students learn about the 'evils of Communism'
- Minister says travel quarantine rules do not apply to 'important people'
- Activists outraged at UK education committee report finding children from ethnic communities do as well as or better than white pupils
- SOTT Focus: UK Comedian and Ariana Grande's dystopian end of lockdown 'skit' falls flat all around
- Useful idiot: Documents reveal how Ben Affleck got into the CIA, promising to 'do the Agency proud'
- Cheerleader prevails at US Supreme Court in free speech case
- Ga. audit lawyer Cheeley demands full investigation into Fulton County's ballot irregularities: 'Horrendous'
- Cop breaks down in tears after killing woman, 19, who shot at him at Michigan Juneteenth parade
- Vaccinated Israelis may need to quarantine because of Delta COVID-19 variant
- SCOTUS refuses 'to print a new permission slip for entering the home without a warrant'
- Hong Kong's Apple Daily closes days after police raid tabloid's office over allegations of 'collusion with a foreign country'
- Nesher Ramla Homo type - a prehistoric human previously unknown to science
- Comet strike 13,000-years-ago may have sparked civilisation shift
- Being Anglo-Saxon was a matter of language and culture, not genetics
- They've done this before: Five past cases of FBI incitement
- The lush reservoirs of the ancient Maya
- On Nasser's fight for Arab independence and a free Palestine
- Mystery of dark-age grave exhumations probed by archeologists
- 35,000 year old cave paintings may depict ice age sign language
- The Fall of Phaethon - Long published field evidence supports Bronze Age Bavarian impact
- New method reveals inherited genes from Neanderthals
- Research team finds 9,000-year-old stone artifacts in Lake Huron
- Indecipherable, archaic Iberian writing found on lead plate thought to date to 3rd century BC
- New research suggests Polynesians discovered Antarctica over 1,300 years ago
- Rare 1181 supernova left behind a 'zombie star' remnant
- Large residential area discovered at 'German Stonehenge'
- The Etruscan Pyramid
- New insights into survival of ancient peoples in Australia's Western Desert
- 2,500-year-old Bronze Age treasure trove found in Swedish forest by map maker
- Aurochs found next to the Elba shepherdess opens up a new enigma for paleontology
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Matthew Ehret: Technocracy's Seeds of Transhumanism
- The Imperial College graph: Covid infections declined before lockdown and INCREASED under it
- Earth has a 'pulse' of 27.5 million years
- Flashback: Genetically engineered 'Magneto' protein remotely controls brain and behaviour
- First remote surgery conducted by indigenous technology in Iran with dog as trialist
- Incoming visitor from the Oort cloud could be among the largest comets ever documented
- Is dark matter real, or have we misunderstood gravity?
- 'Conservation' project of Tasmanian devils wipes out island's penguin population
- Glacier blood? Watermelon Snow? Whatever it's called, snow shouldn't be so red
- Deep-sea creature with EIGHT jaws is a "totally unique" animal
- Science and Consensus
- There's more to genes than DNA
- Butterflies cross the Sahara in longest-known insect migration
- Scientists find most PCR test results do not indicate infectious virus, question test's status as "Gold Standard"
- Supernova seen three times due gravitational lensing
- Another language found in life: Immune signaling
- The 27.5-million-year cycle of catastrophic geologic activity
- Methane munching microbes crucial role in preventing escape of gas into atmosphere
- Hubble Space Telescope stops working, attempts to restart fail, still down days later - NASA
- Mysterious object blotted out a giant star for 200 days
- Half the trees in two new English woodlands planted by jays - study
- Record-cold start to summer for Saskatchewan, Canada
- Dead whale washes ashore on Asilomar beach in California
- Multiple waterspouts start Michigan's summer with a swirling fall staple and graupel
- Lightning strike kills 2 in Kandal, Cambodia
- Lightning strike kills 2 in Mandaue City, Philippines
- Mouse plague ravages rural Australia, the worst in decades
- Italy's Mount Etna sends lava and ash into air as eruption continues
- Birds dying by hundreds in at least 6 states across America
- Heavy rains hit the Valley of Mexico - floods in Atizapán, Ecatepec and Tlalnepantla
- 3 coyote attacks on people in northwest Calgary
- Leopard mauls man to death in Pauri, Uttarakhand, India - second death in a fortnight
- Three killed, three others injured by landslide triggered by incessant rain in Nepal
- Two critically injured in bear attack in Odisha, India
- Bear tears apart and kills teen campsite worker in Russia
- Massive waterspout off Louisiana coast
- Storms trigger flash-floods in Poland, Czechia, Germany and Italy - 2.3 inches of rain in just an hour
- M6.0 earthquake in Peruvian capital interrupts news broadcasts and sends people fleeing their homes
- Deadly tornado touches down near Montreal, Canada
- An impressive waterspout forms near Le Havre, France
- Hail, thunderstorms and floods in Zug, Switzerland
- Residents in Maghull, England perplexed as loud 'explosions' reverberate throughout the region
- Meteor fireball over the southwest of Bohemia, Czech Republic
- Cameras record meteor fireball over northeast Brazil
- Bolide over the south of Spain (June 14)
- 'Flaming stone' falls from the sky in Bacolod, Philippines
- Meteorite? Earthquake? Sonic boom? Mystery noise wakes up North-West coast of Australia
- With quake ruled out, San Diego's 'mystery boom' was likely sonic
- Bolide over the Mediterranean Sea (June 13)
- Daytime meteor fireball over Rosario, Argentina
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (June 9)
- Green meteor fireball streaks across the skies of Jacksonville, Florida
- Large meteor fireball recorded over Almería, Spain
- Bright meteor fireball over Southern Queensland, Australia
- Mystery 'explosion' baffles residents in York, UK
- Meteor fireball recorded over Germany on May 30th
- Large meteor fireball recorded in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Meteor fireball over Córdoba, Spain (June 2nd)
- An asteroid the size of the Seattle Space Needle will pass near Earth on Tuesday
- Meteor fireball crashes onto Indonesia's Merapi volcano
- Meteor fireball captured over Brazil
- Best of the Web: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines likely linked to rare heart condition in kids: CDC panel
- Do doctors understand probability?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - Physicians and Researchers Speak Out
- CDC senior scientist: 'We trashed data showing vaccine-autism link in African-American boys'
- Viral Twitter post claims 13yo died of 'cardiac event' as doctors consider link between rare heart condition & vaccine in boys
- SOTT Focus: Should You Get Vaccinated?
- Inventor of mRNA technology: Vaccine causes lipid nanoparticles to accumulate in 'high concentrations' in ovaries
- A group of parents sent their kids' face masks to a lab for analysis - here's what they found
- Large BCG trials underway after indications that century-old TB vaccine offers an immune boost against Covid-19
- New drug cuts deaths among patients with no Covid antibodies
- Astra's antibody fails to prevent COVID-19 symptoms in study
- South African woman gives birth to 10 babies in Pretoria - reports
- Trump was right about hydroxychloroquine all along: New study shows drug touted by former president can increase COVID survival rates by 200%
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Big Revelations in the Fauci Emails
- Rosemary Frei: HIV Now Sets the Pace in the Bogus-vaxx Race
- Gambling with the lives of children to protect adults
- The killer in the bloodstream: the "spike protein"
- Rare motor neurone disease linked to frequent 'vigorous exercise' according to UK study
- Best of the Web: As drug makers set sights on vaccinating 5-year-olds, latest VAERS data show number of injuries, deaths continues to climb
- Covid distancing may have weakened children's immune system, experts say
- Reading fiction improves brain connectivity and function
- At just 16 months old, toddlers will reward someone for acting fairly
- Untreated psychiatric illness is behind many mass shootings, a new study says
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- I act; therefore I am. Dear trans kids: Stop feeling and start thinking
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- 14 common types of cognitive biases and how they affect you and your relationships
- Are 'psychopath eyes' really a thing?
- New study shows how our brains sync hearing with vision
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Surviving Materialism, Accepting the Afterlife
- Joe Dispenza's Four Pillars of Healing
- You can hold your ground against critical theory
- The Myth of Authority
- The Virtuous Narcissist
- When Men Behave Badly - A review
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Mary Balogh: The Meaning and Purpose of Romance
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Woman gashed in the head after turtle crashes through windshield
- Cattle in rural Oregon again found dead, mutilated amid strange circumstances
- Mystery over sheep standing in concentric circles
- US Navy releases footage of pyramid-shaped 'UFOs'
- Drones that swarmed US warships are still unidentified, Navy chief says
- US military and spy agencies blocking government investigators of UFO sightings
- Huge spike noted in Americans buying F-15s after Biden suggests you'll need them to overthrow government
- Trump announces he is building 1,954-mile long Trump Hotel along southern border
- Get Locked Down
- Kim Jong Un enrolls in Ivy League university to learn latest brainwashing techniques
- Newbie bomb-maker panics after making explosive, rushes it to police for defusing
- Texas Governor Abbot signs executive order donating city of Austin to California
- 'Help Wanted': Western media is in dire need of more Russia writers. Must be willing to lie, distort and engage in lazy speculation
- Stop the Fake Info
- Fauci - Public Enemy #1?
- 911 Will now require white callers to press 1 to check their privilege
- Fauci hires expert technician Hilgo Clintmann to secure his email server
- AOC added to Iwo Jima memorial for surviving Capitol riot
- Navy fighters shoot down 'hostile' UFO after it refuses to give its pronouns
- Musket-Wielding Americans run Prince Harry out of the country
- Existing, and 6 other things you didn't know were microaggressions
- 'They won't make fun of me ever again,' says Dr. Fauci while designing new virus in his lab
- New study says we all must wear mask to prevent global warming
- Gas station memes Hunter Biden mockery on sign: 'Hope gas prices don't get too high'
- Biden outed as robotic human suit piloted by tiny Jimmy Carter
- Rachel Maddow: I will have to "rewire" my brain to not view maskless as a "threat"
Quote of the Day
Intelligence is the capacity to receive, decode and transmit information efficiently. Stupidity is blockage of this process at any point. Bigotry, ideologies etc. block the ability to receive; robotic reality-tunnels block the ability to decode or integrate new signals; censorship blocks transmission.
Recent Comments
Pushing 'it' in everyones face, are they not?
Well then waiting for him to condemn the fed bank because that ain’t Constitutional. Term limits Have a nice day.
A guy I know suddenly has liver problems, and his wife is currently in the hospital for heart problems. He adamantly refuses to imagine that it...
What we've do to Our Children .... @B+++ [Link]
As re the last video, good find and while ike G15 supra I hate rap but LOVE this! Go RC! (As re me, this "RC" is a little younger than him. :P ) I...