Reuters reports Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, co-founder of the Taliban in Afghanistan, in a statement said:
"We understand that the world and Afghans have queries and questions about the form of the system to be established following withdrawal of foreign troops. A genuine Islamic system is the best means for solution of all issues of the Afghans. Our very participation in the negotiations and its support on our part indicates openly that we believe in resolving issues through (mutual) understanding."This statement comes as progress on talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government have slowed amid rising violence brought on by foreign forces withdrawing from the country, Reuters notes. Officials have said the Taliban has not yet submitted a peace proposal upon which talks could be started.
According to Reuters, Baradar said in his statement that women and minorities would be protected under the proposed system, and diplomats and NGOs would be permitted to work securely. Baradar said "facilities would be provided" for women to be educated and to work.
"We take it on ourselves as a commitment to accommodate all rights of citizens of our country, whether they are male or female, in the light of the rules of the glorious religion of Islam and the noble traditions of the Afghan society."