"We understand that the world and Afghans have queries and questions about the form of the system to be established following withdrawal of foreign troops. A genuine Islamic system is the best means for solution of all issues of the Afghans. Our very participation in the negotiations and its support on our part indicates openly that we believe in resolving issues through (mutual) understanding."

"We take it on ourselves as a commitment to accommodate all rights of citizens of our country, whether they are male or female, in the light of the rules of the glorious religion of Islam and the noble traditions of the Afghan society."

The Taliban on Sunday said they are committed to peace talks, and want a "genuine Islamic system" in Afghanistan.co-founder of the Taliban in Afghanistan, in a statement said:This statement comes as progress onReuters notes. Officials have said the Taliban has not yet submitted a peace proposal upon which talks could be started.According to Reuters, Baradar said in his statement thatBaradar said "facilities would be provided" for women to be educated and to work.