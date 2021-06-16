© Richard Drew/AP



CVS Health, AT&T, Walmart and Comcast among companies that supported anti-LGBTQ+ candidates, Popular Information reports.June is Pride month, and many US corporations are advertising their support for the LGBTQ+ community. A new study, however, has found that 25 companies otherwise eager to wave the rainbow flag have donated more than $10m to anti-LGBTQ+ federal and state politicians over the past two years.The study, released on Monday by the Popular Information newsletter, found that alongside pronouncements of LGBTQ+ support, corporations including CVS, AT&T, Walmart and Comcast have supported candidates who seek to block or otherwise restrict equal rights based on gender or sexual orientation.Many of the corporations have 100% ratings on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) 2020 Corporate Equality Index, which measures workplace policies and "public commitment to the LGBTQ community". The index does not take political donations into account.CVS's $1,000 donation to Hise in August 2020 came four years after huge controversy over an anti-trans "bathroom bill" the senator argued was necessary "to protect the citizens of the state of North Carolina".CVS has donated $259,000 to 54 members of Congress who received a HRC rating of zero, largely through voting against the Equality Act, over the last two years.But according to the study by Popular Information, Comcast has also donated more than $1.1m to anti-LGBTQ+ politicians since 2019, including $30,000 to the sponsors of anti-trans legislation in Florida and Texas and $1,095,500 to 149 members of Congress marked zero by HRC.Wells Fargo is a corporate supporter of Heritage of Pride, the non-profit that plans and produces New York City's Pride events. The group has also been supported by Comcast.Michael Bullock of Weekly Senator, a crowdfunding group that channels donations to Senate candidates supporting progressive causes, said LGBTQ+ organisations supported by corporations that donate to anti-LGBTQ+ politicians should be boycotted."There is a vetting process, so we make our best effort to avoid some of these conflicts of interest but that said it's a moving target because companies change over time," Dimant said.While many companies named in the Popular Information study did not comment, many reaffirmed their commitment to LGBTQ+ rights.Google defended its record on supporting "the rights of all LGBTQ people" and said a contribution to a candidate "doesn't mean that Google agrees with that candidate on every issue. In fact, we may disagree strongly on some issues." Amazon took a similar position.