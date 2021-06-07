© Associated Press



An Al-Jazeera journalist was arrested earlier by the Israel Police in the flashpoint Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, according to footage posted online and the Palestinian Authority.She was identified as Givara Al Budeiri, the Qatari network's Jerusalem correspondent, by an Al Jazeera official.A police statement says two suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested for attacking officers after they refused to identify themselves. Police do not immediately comment on whether the woman is a journalist.The PA's official Wafa news agency confirms the arrest and condemns the "aggression of the occupation forces."