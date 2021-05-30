© Reuters/Christian Mang



Germany has formally acknowledged that its military committed 'genocide' against the African peoples who lived in what is now Namibia, and has announced that it will set up a fund to atone for its colonial-era crimes.Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement on Friday that Germany recognizedadding thatHe said that, going forward, Germany will in an official capacity refer to the events as a "genocide."Maas also announced that as a "gesture of recognition of the immeasurable suffering," theThe Herero and Nama tribes were nearly wiped out during a rebellion against German colonial forces in what was then known asIt's believed thatMany survivors of the rebellion were later captured and placed in concentration camps, where they were used as slave labor. Mistreatment and poor conditions at the camps led to countless deaths.Germany began talks with the Namibian government in 2015 in order to agree upon a "future-oriented reappraisal of German colonial rule." Berlin claims that representatives of the Heroro and Nama communities played an active role in the negotiations. However,The agreement is scheduled to be signed by Maas in the Namibian capital, Windhoek, next month, and then will be sent to the parliaments of both nations for ratification.Assuming that the declaration is approved by both countries,