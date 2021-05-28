A woman and her daughter were killed when a wild elephant fatally attacked them in Bardia on Monday night.The animal that had barged into a human settlement near Bardia National Park attacked Chanda BK, 37, and her three-year-old daughter Dipika BK of Geruwa Rural Municipality at around 10 pm.The critically injured mother daughter duo was rushed to Nepalgunj Teaching Hospital, Kohalpur in Banke district where they breathed their last during treatment.The incident had taken place while the two were sleeping in the courtyard of their house to escape the heat inside.