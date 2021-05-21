Some News 5 viewers captured a rare weather phenomenon that produced rainbow-like clouds in the sky on Wednesday.
circumhorizontal arc in OH
© Gary Gardner
Iridescent clouds, also known as "fire rainbows" or "circumhorizontal arcs," occur when the sunlight diffracts off hexagonal ice crystals in cirrus clouds.
© Gary Gardner

This typically happens in the late afternoon on hot and humid days.
© Mark Smeraldi
Rainbow cloud spotted over Westlake.
© Nicole Loparo
Rainbow cloud spotted in Old Brooklyn.