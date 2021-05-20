Editor's Note: The following is an English translation of an open letter to the international community from Israeli Jews. Mondoweiss occasionally publishes press releases and statements from organizations in an effort to draw attention to overlooked issues.

List of signatures

Melissa Danz Tal Dor Aya Kaniuk Shiri Eisner Shaul Tcherikover Rana Saba Amnon Lutenberg Esther Rapoport Yossef Mekyton Revital Sella Haley Firkser Michal Raz Avi Liberman Amitai Ben-Abba Shlomo Owen Shmuel Merzel Maayan Geva Hillel Garmi Zohar Atai Dina Hecht Naama Farjoun Ehud Shem Tov Daniel Roe Neta Golan Guy Avni Daniella Cramer Yonatan Shapira Einat Weizman Tali Shapiro Tom Pessah Keren Assaf Ofer Neiman Tami Dynes Guy Hirschfeld Tsipi Erann Layle-Stav Kashi Aryeh Miller Vardit Shalfy Or Ben David Haim Schwarczenberg Oren Feld Shira Havkin Oneg Ben Dror Rosana Berghoff Lirona Rosenthal Dror Shohet Guy Gillor Adi Shosberger Imri Hen Nuni Tal Dalit Baum Yoko Ram Chupak Maxine Kaufman-Lacusta Dalit Baum Yael Shomroni Bilha Golan Sündermann Noa Shaindlinger Noa Friehmann Yom Shamash Abigail Szor Ronnen Ben-Arie Anat Matar ayA Zamir Connie Hackbarth Adi Moreno Yasmine Halevi Kobi Snitz Alexander Eyal Ronen Wolf Anat Elzam Robert Nathan Suberi Oshra Bar Liat Rosenberg Shaindy Ort Ari Libero Shai Ilan Yasmin Eran- Vardi Miri Barak Tamar Selby Elian Weizman Aliza Dror Ruti Lavi Prof. Emmanuel Farjoun Michal Sapir Ayala Levinger Daphna Baram Yudit Ilany Odeliya Matter Yaniv Shachar Ofra Yeshua-Lyth Moshe Eliraz Elfrea Lockley Iris Hefets Oriana Weich Reut Ben-Yaakov Yoram Blumenkranz Tia Levi Bosmat Gal Rachel Beitarie Udi Raz Yael Friedman Alon Marcus Jasmin Wagner Orna Akad Avi Berg Inna Michaeli Galit Naaman Sharona Weiss Aya Breuer Tal Janner-Klausner Eran Torbiner Vered Bitan Pnina Werbner Irit Rotmensch Eliana Ben-David Mike Arad Karen Zack Adi Liraz Nadav Franckovich Rela Mazali Irit Segoli Maya Reggev Yam Nir-Bejerano Abey Mizrahi Hadas Leonov Tair Borchardt Yehudith Harel Yael Politi Itamar Shapira Regev Nathansohn Liad Kantorowicz David Benarroch Uri Gordon Zohar Efron Reuben Klein Yisrael Puterman Erica Melzer Yaara Benger Alaluf Anat Guthman Erella Grassiani Daniel Palanker Chas Einat Podjarny Yael Lerer Ya'ara Peretz Shirli Nadav Lihi Joffe Danielle Parsay Adi Winter Daphna Westerman Tslil Ushpiz Ella Janatovsky Nily Gorin Ora Slonim Rachel Hagigi Nahed Ghanayem Maayan Ashash Ruth Rosenthal Debby Farber Nicole Schwartz Sahar Vardi Hilla Dayan Galit Saporta Fanny-Michaela Reisin Adi Golan Bikhnafo Sharon Avraham Noa Roei Elliot Beck Jair Straschnow Haim Bresheeth-Zabner Amir Vudka Alma Ganihar Atalia Israeli Nevo Itamar Liebergall Jonathan Pollak Livnat Konopny Decleve Yanai Himelfarb Sigal Ronen Merav Devere Shiri Wilk Nader Dror K Levi Moshé Machover Yael Perlman Laurent Schuman Ferial Himel Ester Nili Fisher Abo Kouder Gaber Ur Shlonsky Rachel Giora Judit Druks Miri Michaeli Tal(y) Wozner Meir Amor Souraya Abeid Alon Benach Roni Gechtman Rahel Wachs Anat Rosenblum Yoav Beirach Dorit Naaman Noa Vidman Dror Dayan Ruthie Pliskin Yaara Shaham Inbar Tamari Herzl Schubert Assif Am-David Nadia Cohen Rachel Yagil Rani Nader Wilk Gony Halevi Tamar Katz Chagit Lyssy Sam Shtein Michal Baror Doron Ben David Miki Fischer Zhava Grinfeld Aviya Atai Nimrod Ronen Judith Tamir Yotam Ben-David Alex Cohn Avital Barak Maayan Vaknin Tamar Yaron Orit Ben David Maya Bendersky Oran Nissim Roni Tzoreff Udi Adiv Lilach Ben David Ayelet Yonah Adelman Tal Berglas Ronit Milano Terry Greenblat Mie Shamir Oren Lamm Ayelet Politi Udi Aloni Hava Ortman Liat Hasenfratz Marie Berry Revital Elkayam Asaf Calderon Nitza Aminov

We, Jewish Israelis, oppose the actions of the Israeli government and hereby declare our commitment to act against them. We refuse to accept the Jewish-supremacist regime and call upon the international community to immediately intervene in defense of the Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, Jerusalem, the Galilee, the Negev, al-Lydd, Yaffa, Ramleh, Haifa, and throughout historic Palestine.This objective manifests in continued acts of ethnic cleansing by means of evictions and home demolitions, brutal military occupation, denial of civil and human rights, and legislation of a series of racist laws culminating in the Nation-State Law, defining the state as "the Nation-State of the Jewish People," and them only.All the above effectively form an apartheid regime creating Bantustan-like and ghetto-like areas for Palestinian native communities.Such crimes and violations include: the destruction of hundreds of towns and villages and depopulating them from 750,000 Palestinians in 1948, alongside the active prevention of the return of refugees; the systematic expropriation of Palestinians' lands and transferring them to Jewish ownership under the auspices of the state; the occupation of the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and the Golan Heights and the application of a colonizing military regime, ruling over millions of Palestinians; the gradual annexation of the territories occupied in 1967 by violently engineering demographics; the ongoing siege on the Gaza Strip and persistent massacres of the Gazan population by the Israeli Air Force; political persecution of Palestinians throughout Palestine and the ongoing incitement against the political leadership and society at large; All of these atrocities take place due to the impunity Israel receives from the international community and especially the United States.During the month of Ramadan, Israeli forces intensified their violent onslaught on the Al Aqsa Mosque compound while giving settlers the green light to vandalize and physically harm Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and throughout the '48 territories. Mobs of settlers are acting under the auspices, and in coordination with the Israeli police. Israeli media is taking part in the unhinged incitement against Arab citizens of Israel. As a result, the Jewish mobs receive impunity for their violence, while hundreds of Palestinian citizens of Israel are arrested for protecting their homes and communities, or simply for being at the wrong place at the wrong time.As we write this statement, Israel is committing yet another massacre in the Gaza ghetto. Israel has declined several third-party offers to negotiate a cease-fire agreement with Hamas officials and has continued to bomb neighborhoods in Gaza. The inhumane siege on approximately two million people continues.As individuals who belong to the side of the oppressor, and that have tried for years to shift public opinion in Israel in order to change the foundations of the current regime, we have long come to the conclusion that it is impossible to change the Jewish supremacist regime without external intervention.(as of May 19, 2021)