gaza crater house bombed israel
Editor's Note: The following is an English translation of an open letter to the international community from Israeli Jews. Mondoweiss occasionally publishes press releases and statements from organizations in an effort to draw attention to overlooked issues.
We, Jewish Israelis, oppose the actions of the Israeli government and hereby declare our commitment to act against them. We refuse to accept the Jewish-supremacist regime and call upon the international community to immediately intervene in defense of the Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, Jerusalem, the Galilee, the Negev, al-Lydd, Yaffa, Ramleh, Haifa, and throughout historic Palestine.

Jewish supremacy is the cornerstone of the Israeli regime, and its consistent objective is to transfer and obliterate the Palestinian people, their history, and their national identity. This objective manifests in continued acts of ethnic cleansing by means of evictions and home demolitions, brutal military occupation, denial of civil and human rights, and legislation of a series of racist laws culminating in the Nation-State Law, defining the state as "the Nation-State of the Jewish People," and them only.

All the above effectively form an apartheid regime creating Bantustan-like and ghetto-like areas for Palestinian native communities. We believe that Zionism is an unethical principle of governance that inherently leads to a racist Apartheid regime that has been committing war crimes and denying basic human rights from Palestinians for over seven decades. Such crimes and violations include: the destruction of hundreds of towns and villages and depopulating them from 750,000 Palestinians in 1948, alongside the active prevention of the return of refugees; the systematic expropriation of Palestinians' lands and transferring them to Jewish ownership under the auspices of the state; the occupation of the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and the Golan Heights and the application of a colonizing military regime, ruling over millions of Palestinians; the gradual annexation of the territories occupied in 1967 by violently engineering demographics; the ongoing siege on the Gaza Strip and persistent massacres of the Gazan population by the Israeli Air Force; political persecution of Palestinians throughout Palestine and the ongoing incitement against the political leadership and society at large; All of these atrocities take place due to the impunity Israel receives from the international community and especially the United States.

In recent weeks, the Israeli government has scaled up its attempts to seize Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem (especially in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood) and house Jewish settlers in them with the aim of completing the Judaization of the city that began in 1967. During the month of Ramadan, Israeli forces intensified their violent onslaught on the Al Aqsa Mosque compound while giving settlers the green light to vandalize and physically harm Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and throughout the '48 territories. Mobs of settlers are acting under the auspices, and in coordination with the Israeli police. Israeli media is taking part in the unhinged incitement against Arab citizens of Israel. As a result, the Jewish mobs receive impunity for their violence, while hundreds of Palestinian citizens of Israel are arrested for protecting their homes and communities, or simply for being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

As we write this statement, Israel is committing yet another massacre in the Gaza ghetto. Israel has declined several third-party offers to negotiate a cease-fire agreement with Hamas officials and has continued to bomb neighborhoods in Gaza. The inhumane siege on approximately two million people continues.

As individuals who belong to the side of the oppressor, and that have tried for years to shift public opinion in Israel in order to change the foundations of the current regime, we have long come to the conclusion that it is impossible to change the Jewish supremacist regime without external intervention.

We call upon the international community to intervene immediately in order to stop Israel's current aggressions, to adopt the demands of the Palestinian boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement; to work towards the actualization of the Palestinian Right of Return and to bring about historic justice; to reach a just and democratic solution for all, based on the decolonization of the region and found a state of all its citizens.

Sign The Letter

List of signatures (as of May 19, 2021)
  1. Melissa Danz
  2. Tal Dor
  3. Aya Kaniuk
  4. Shiri Eisner
  5. Shaul Tcherikover
  6. Rana Saba
  7. Amnon Lutenberg
  8. Esther Rapoport
  9. Yossef Mekyton
  10. Revital Sella
  11. Haley Firkser
  12. Michal Raz
  13. Avi Liberman
  14. Amitai Ben-Abba
  15. Shlomo Owen
  16. Shmuel Merzel
  17. Maayan Geva
  18. Hillel Garmi
  19. Zohar Atai
  20. Dina Hecht
  21. Naama Farjoun
  22. Ehud Shem Tov
  23. Daniel Roe
  24. Neta Golan
  25. Guy Avni
  26. Daniella Cramer
  27. Yonatan Shapira
  28. Einat Weizman
  29. Tali Shapiro
  30. Tom Pessah
  31. Keren Assaf
  32. Ofer Neiman
  33. Tami Dynes
  34. Guy Hirschfeld
  35. Tsipi Erann
  36. Layle-Stav Kashi
  37. Aryeh Miller
  38. Vardit Shalfy
  39. Or Ben David
  40. Haim Schwarczenberg
  41. Oren Feld
  42. Shira Havkin
  43. Oneg Ben Dror
  44. Rosana Berghoff
  45. Lirona Rosenthal
  46. Dror Shohet
  47. Guy Gillor
  48. Adi Shosberger
  49. Imri Hen
  50. Nuni Tal
  51. Dalit Baum
  52. Yoko Ram Chupak
  53. Maxine Kaufman-Lacusta
  54. Dalit Baum
  55. Yael Shomroni
  56. Bilha Golan Sündermann
  57. Noa Shaindlinger
  58. Noa Friehmann
  59. Yom Shamash
  60. Abigail Szor
  61. Ronnen Ben-Arie
  62. Anat Matar
  63. ayA Zamir
  64. Connie Hackbarth
  65. Adi Moreno
  66. Yasmine Halevi
  67. Kobi Snitz
  68. Alexander Eyal
  69. Ronen Wolf
  70. Anat Elzam
  71. Robert Nathan Suberi
  72. Oshra Bar
  73. Liat Rosenberg
  74. Shaindy Ort
  75. Ari Libero
  76. Shai Ilan
  77. Yasmin Eran- Vardi
  78. Miri Barak
  79. Tamar Selby
  80. Elian Weizman
  81. Aliza Dror
  82. Ruti Lavi
  83. Prof. Emmanuel Farjoun
  84. Michal Sapir
  85. Ayala Levinger
  86. Daphna Baram
  87. Yudit Ilany
  88. Odeliya Matter
  89. Yaniv Shachar
  90. Ofra Yeshua-Lyth
  91. Moshe Eliraz
  92. Elfrea Lockley
  93. Iris Hefets
  94. Oriana Weich
  95. Reut Ben-Yaakov
  96. Yoram Blumenkranz
  97. Tia Levi
  98. Bosmat Gal
  99. Rachel Beitarie
  100. Udi Raz
  101. Yael Friedman
  102. Alon Marcus
  103. Jasmin Wagner
  104. Orna Akad
  105. Avi Berg
  106. Inna Michaeli
  107. Galit Naaman
  108. Sharona Weiss
  109. Aya Breuer
  110. Tal Janner-Klausner
  111. Eran Torbiner
  112. Vered Bitan
  113. Pnina Werbner
  114. Irit Rotmensch
  115. Eliana Ben-David
  116. Mike Arad
  117. Karen Zack
  118. Adi Liraz
  119. Nadav Franckovich
  120. Rela Mazali
  121. Irit Segoli
  122. Maya Reggev
  123. Yam Nir-Bejerano
  124. Abey Mizrahi
  125. Hadas Leonov
  126. Tair Borchardt
  127. Yehudith Harel
  128. Yael Politi
  129. Itamar Shapira
  130. Regev Nathansohn
  131. Liad Kantorowicz
  132. David Benarroch
  133. Uri Gordon
  134. Zohar Efron
  135. Reuben Klein
  136. Yisrael Puterman
  137. Erica Melzer
  138. Yaara Benger Alaluf
  139. Anat Guthman
  140. Erella Grassiani
  141. Daniel Palanker Chas
  142. Einat Podjarny
  143. Yael Lerer
  144. Ya'ara Peretz
  145. Shirli Nadav
  146. Lihi Joffe
  147. Danielle Parsay
  148. Adi Winter
  149. Daphna Westerman
  150. Tslil Ushpiz
  151. Ella Janatovsky
  152. Nily Gorin
  153. Ora Slonim
  154. Rachel Hagigi
  155. Nahed Ghanayem
  156. Maayan Ashash
  157. Ruth Rosenthal
  158. Debby Farber
  159. Nicole Schwartz
  160. Sahar Vardi
  161. Hilla Dayan
  162. Galit Saporta
  163. Fanny-Michaela Reisin
  164. Adi Golan Bikhnafo
  165. Sharon Avraham
  166. Noa Roei
  167. Elliot Beck
  168. Jair Straschnow
  169. Haim Bresheeth-Zabner
  170. Amir Vudka
  171. Alma Ganihar
  172. Atalia Israeli Nevo
  173. Itamar Liebergall
  174. Jonathan Pollak
  175. Livnat Konopny Decleve
  176. Yanai Himelfarb
  177. Sigal Ronen
  178. Merav Devere
  179. Shiri Wilk Nader
  180. Dror K Levi
  181. Moshé Machover
  182. Yael Perlman
  183. Laurent Schuman
  184. Ferial Himel
  185. Ester Nili Fisher
  186. Abo Kouder Gaber
  187. Ur Shlonsky
  188. Rachel Giora
  189. Judit Druks
  190. Miri Michaeli
  191. Tal(y) Wozner
  192. Meir Amor
  193. Souraya Abeid
  194. Alon Benach
  195. Roni Gechtman
  196. Rahel Wachs
  197. Anat Rosenblum
  198. Yoav Beirach
  199. Dorit Naaman
  200. Noa Vidman
  201. Dror Dayan
  202. Ruthie Pliskin
  203. Yaara Shaham
  204. Inbar Tamari
  205. Herzl Schubert
  206. Assif Am-David
  207. Nadia Cohen
  208. Rachel Yagil
  209. Rani Nader Wilk
  210. Gony Halevi
  211. Tamar Katz
  212. Chagit Lyssy
  213. Sam Shtein
  214. Michal Baror
  215. Doron Ben David
  216. Miki Fischer
  217. Zhava Grinfeld
  218. Aviya Atai
  219. Nimrod Ronen
  220. Judith Tamir
  221. Yotam Ben-David
  222. Alex Cohn
  223. Avital Barak
  224. Maayan Vaknin
  225. Tamar Yaron
  226. Orit Ben David
  227. Maya Bendersky
  228. Oran Nissim
  229. Roni Tzoreff
  230. Udi Adiv
  231. Lilach Ben David
  232. Ayelet Yonah Adelman
  233. Tal Berglas
  234. Ronit Milano
  235. Terry Greenblat
  236. Mie Shamir
  237. Oren Lamm
  238. Ayelet Politi
  239. Udi Aloni
  240. Hava Ortman
  241. Liat Hasenfratz
  242. Marie Berry
  243. Revital Elkayam
  244. Asaf Calderon
  245. Nitza Aminov