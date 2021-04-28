after more than 50,000 casualties

Nicaragua has the highest human development index score in Latin America, and has been considered the country with the greatest level of gender equality in the region.

Propaganda on Steroids: Weaponizing Social Media

Overwhelming Power of Propaganda - Molding Our Thoughts - Spin and Hype

The Progressive Sandinistas

highest economic growth rates and most stable economy in Central America (CA) only country in the region producing 90 percent of the food it consumes

poverty, and extreme poverty rates halved - country with greatest reduction of extreme poverty

reached the UN Millennium Development Goal of cutting malnutrition in half

free basic healthcare, including medicine

free education for all primary and secondary students

illiteracy virtually eliminated, down from 36 percent in 2006

average economic growth of over 5 percent for past 5 years (per IMF and WB)

safest country in CA with one of lowest crime rates in Latin America

highest gender equality in the Americas (World Economic Forum Gender Gap Rept, 2017)

kept out drug cartels, while pioneering community policing

has not contributed to the migrant exodus to the US (unlike Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala)

has the best roads in CA

leader in renewable energy

the leading tourist destination in CA (before the 2018 US coup attempt and orchestrated media demonization campaign)

virtually uninterrupted electricity to 97 percent of the country

US-Orchestrated unsuccessful Coup in 2018

but they had immediately been infiltrated by thugs who provocatively fired at the police

and the police defended themselves.

"In the excesses of inventing an artificial force, and in the need to stage events and to create impressions without consideration for substantial realities, there was no longer a distinction between reality and fiction. The image and impression were more important than substance....[L]ies were used to manipulate people and events to such an extent that behind the lies there was nothing but self-illusion and self-deception....[T]here was a negation of the moral distinction between good and evil...let to a legitimization of concepts such as a good war, a good crime, a good rape, a good lie. This is how murder and torture were justified, how the destruction of property and the sabotage of an economy and the social fabric of a nation were excused, all in the name of patriotism and anticommunism".

S Brian Willson is a Viet Nam veteran and trained lawyer. He has visited a number of countries examining the effects of US policy. He wrote a psychohistorical memoir, Blood on the Tracks: The Life and Times of S. Brian Willson (PM Press, 2011), and in 2018 wrote Don't Thank Me for my Service: My Viet Nam Awakening to the Long History of US Lies (Clarity Press). He is featured in a 2016 documentary, Paying the Price for Peace: The Story of S. Brian Willson, and others in the Peace Movement, (Bo Boudart Productions). His web essays: brianwillson.com. He can be reached: postmaster@brianwillson.com. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).