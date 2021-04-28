dog attack
A 7-year-old girl died Tuesday night after dogs attacked her in Garner.

Garner Police Department said the attack happened on Roan Drive.

The dogs attacked the girl and her mother. They were both taken to WakeMed for treatment of serious injuries. The child did not survive her injuries. The mother remains hospitalized.

Wake County Animal Control seized the dogs and took them to a shelter.

An investigation into what happened is underway.