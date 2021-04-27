At least eight people died and 384 were rescued after a glacier broke triggering an avalanche close to the Indo-China border in the Indian state of Uttarakhand on Friday, a government official said."Eight bodies have been recovered. Rescue operations are in progress," a defence ministry official told reporters on Saturday,, after an avalanche struck in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday evening, the official said.A state official also confirmed that at least 8 persons had died and more than 300 were rescued by the army personnel.Efforts are being made to revive communication network asTirath Singh Rawat, chief minister of the state said in a Tweet after an aerial survey of the area.