A 'major incident' has been declared in Northern Ireland over a wildfire burning in an area of outstanding natural beauty. More than 70 firefighters were involved Saturday in trying to contain the wildfire, while helicopters from both Britain and Ireland are set to join the effort. The wildfire started on Friday morning in the Slieve Donard area — the highest point in Northern Ireland, with a peak of 850 meters (2,780 feet).