© Zoltán Máthé/MTI



We were too hopeful last week in regard to a good weather forecast, as another snowy front arrived in the country. Seemingly, the weather does not care what month it is, as there was a real winter atmosphere in several regions of Hungary including Bakony, Kékestető, Pécs, Komárom-Esztergom county, and Normafa.The snowfall that started on Tuesday continued overnight as the cold front and the stormy wind brought together 30 cm of snow in some settlements of Bakony.The unexpected weather has caused traffic disruptions in many parts of the country.Although the rainy weather will not disappear, at least the temperature will rise from next week onwards according to Időkép, so we can finally be hopeful that real spring will eventually arrive.