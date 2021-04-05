snow

Snow storms hit areas near Fairbanks, Alaska, over the Easter weekend, breaking daily records for snowfall in the area, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

In a time lapse video filmed by an NWS meteorologist, the level of snowfall rises significantly, leaving the scene under deep snow.

The official Fairbanks snowfall total for this event was up to 13.9 inches since Friday evening, according to the NWS. Credit: National Weather Service, Fairbanks via Storyful