Snow storms hit areas near Fairbanks, Alaska, over the Easter weekend, breaking daily records for snowfall in the area, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.
In a time lapse video filmed by an NWS meteorologist, the level of snowfall rises significantly, leaving the scene under deep snow.
The official Fairbanks snowfall total for this event was up to 13.9 inches since Friday evening, according to the NWS. Credit: National Weather Service, Fairbanks via Storyful
Time-lapse of the record-setting snowfall in Fairbanks, taken by one of our meteorologists over the last few days. They had a storm total of 12.4".— NWS Fairbanks (@NWSFairbanks) April 5, 2021
The official Fairbanks snowfall total for this event is up to 13.9" since Friday evening.#akwx #EasterStorm #timelapse pic.twitter.com/oREtRe0eHN
Comment: Also in central Alaska about 100 miles west of Fairbanks: