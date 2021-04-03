Society's Child
Russian economy reviving faster than expected as Moscow opts against another Covid lockdown
RT
Sat, 03 Apr 2021 11:25 UTC
Lighter Covid-19 restrictions following the initial total lockdown secured the necessary support for the economy of the world's biggest energy exporter, which managed to decline less than many of its peers did in 2020.
The nation's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 1.8% from October through December against the same period in the previous year, the Federal Statistics Service reported Thursday. That decline beat the median forecast of Bloomberg economists, who expected the economy to drop by 2.2%. At the same time, the full-year contraction was revised to 3% from 3.1%.
"After a surprisingly small contraction in 2020, the recovery is broadening, fueled by slowing outbreaks, progress in vaccinations and higher oil prices," Scott Johnson, an analyst for Bloomberg Economics, said.
The decline seen in the fourth quarter of 2020 was triggered by inflation provoked by rising global food prices and a relative weakness of the national currency.
Last month, Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate to 4.5%, marking the first increase since 2018. The country's government also introduced price controls over certain food products, and set export duties on some categories of agricultural produce, including wheat.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Video shows police shut down Good Friday church service citing lockdown restrictions, threaten attendees with fines & arrest
- Crucial interview of Foreign Minister Lavrov - a must read!
- Iran's foreign ministry dismisses possibility of 'step-by-step' lifting of sanctions by US
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issues executive order banning 'vaccine passports'
- Policymakers use panic to shift blame for Covid-19 onto us, the people, leaving society scarred forever
- Border crossings reached highest level in 15 years last month
- Russian economy reviving faster than expected as Moscow opts against another Covid lockdown
- Research reveals why redheads may have different pain thresholds
- Programming complete? Poll claims nearly HALF of Americans think 'vaccine passports' are a 'good idea'
- Spain passes law mandating face masks even while swimming in the sea
- Pundits weigh in on CNN's trainwreck Wen interview tying basic freedoms to vaccination
- Rebranding al-Qaeda in Syria: US journalist scores interview with jihadist leader Jolani - American 'asset'
- Think twice before you ice after an injury says recent study
- Capitol attack suspect was apparent Farrakhan follower - left's 'white supremacist' narrative crumbles
- RT special report explores mysterious giant craters in Siberia: Sinkholes or underground explosions?
- Understanding the anti-Putin PSYOP: The Empire prepares its Ukrainian puppet for war
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Campy Covers, Deep Psychology: Discover a Most Surprising Oasis of Virtue and Values
- Justin Trudeau accused of 'anti-Christian' bias after failing to refer to 'Easter' in holiday message
- 'New world order?' Creepy video of celebs promoting 'health seal' worth thousands of dollars raises eyebrows
- Ukraine to regain 'occupied territory' in Crimea and Sevastopol
- Crucial interview of Foreign Minister Lavrov - a must read!
- Iran's foreign ministry dismisses possibility of 'step-by-step' lifting of sanctions by US
- Rebranding al-Qaeda in Syria: US journalist scores interview with jihadist leader Jolani - American 'asset'
- Understanding the anti-Putin PSYOP: The Empire prepares its Ukrainian puppet for war
- Justin Trudeau accused of 'anti-Christian' bias after failing to refer to 'Easter' in holiday message
- BoJo ripped for saying fully vaccinated people still can't meet indoors because jabs don't give '100% protection'
- You refuse to get vaccinated, but are you ready to be an outcast?
- LETTER FROM LONDON: A Troubling Decision
- Report says DOJ probe into Gaetz involves cash payments to women
- US, Iran head to Vienna for indirect nuclear deal talks
- China aims to vaccinate entire city in 5 days after outbreak - 300k people
- Psycho nanny state: New UK govt campaign will urge everyone not to hug
- The war in Syria: Who are the real anti-imperialists?
- Welcome to shocked and awed 21st century geopolitics
- Senior Tories join Jeremy Corbyn to oppose Covid passports ahead of trials
- Hunter Biden finally admits laptop at center of Post exposé could 'absolutely' belong to him
- Russia fines Twitter three times in one day for leaving up 'illegal' content
- Ocasio-Cortez eyeing $10 trillion over 10 years for infrastructure
- Repressive tolerance: NBC's Lester Holt incites Twitter mob with provocative monologue about 'journalistic responsibility' - 'fairness is overrated'
- Russian diplomats reveal 'acute shortage' of essentials in North Korea caused by Covid-19 restrictions, embassies almost empty
- Video shows police shut down Good Friday church service citing lockdown restrictions, threaten attendees with fines & arrest
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issues executive order banning 'vaccine passports'
- Policymakers use panic to shift blame for Covid-19 onto us, the people, leaving society scarred forever
- Border crossings reached highest level in 15 years last month
- Russian economy reviving faster than expected as Moscow opts against another Covid lockdown
- Programming complete? Poll claims nearly HALF of Americans think 'vaccine passports' are a 'good idea'
- Spain passes law mandating face masks even while swimming in the sea
- Pundits weigh in on CNN's trainwreck Wen interview tying basic freedoms to vaccination
- Capitol attack suspect was apparent Farrakhan follower - left's 'white supremacist' narrative crumbles
- 'New world order?' Creepy video of celebs promoting 'health seal' worth thousands of dollars raises eyebrows
- Ukraine to regain 'occupied territory' in Crimea and Sevastopol
- George Floyd's girlfriend: Floyd hospitalized for overdose months earlier, drug dealer with him during arrest
- Best of the Web: Hungary sees world record in daily deaths, has highest Covid-19 vaccination rates in Europe
- CDC loosens travel restrictions for the fully vaccinated after recent backlash on guidance
- Warm weather sees large outside gatherings on the rise in the UK despite lockdown restrictions
- Ukraine army shells positions around Donetsk airport as heavy fighting in the region continues
- California allows indoor sports and concerts as COVID-19 cases plunge
- 'Highest form of money': Russia set to have first digital ruble prototype this year
- Vehicle rams barricade at US Capitol; 1 officer dead, another 'seriously' injured; suspect also dead - UPDATE: Lockdown lifted
- CNN 'expert' goes there: Proposes withholding Americans' basic freedoms if they don't get vaccine
- Papers reveal US-backed Brazil's role in installing and supporting Pinochet in Chile
- Rock shelter in Kalahari Desert show early humans as innovative as their coastal neighbours
- 6,000 year old salt hub reveals extraction was happening in Britain 2,000 years earlier than first thought
- 3,000-year-old mural of knife-wielding spider god discovered in Peru
- Ancient international trading routes between Exeter and Europe revealed in new study
- The Mountain capital of the Dacians
- Genomes trace the origin and decline of the Scythians
- World's earliest stone technologies likely to be tens of thousands of years older than previously thought
- World's oldest wooden statute the Shigir Idol discovered to be even older at 12,100 years old
- 3,000-year-old gold mask linked to enigmatic civilization found in China
- Best of the Web: Did CIA pressure Yemen to release al-Qaeda leader from prison?
- Ancient Americans were among the world's first coppersmiths
- Medieval meme? Silver gilt 'snail man' relic may depict ancient joke
- Ancient 'Hobbit' species closely related to Denisovans and Neanderthals
- Mural depicts first documented record of Maya salt sale in marketplace
- The Enduring Relevance of Czesław Miłosz's 'The Captive Mind'
- The murky origins of an enigmatic artifact
- The US pivot to Asia: Cold war lessons from Vietnam to today
- Bible scroll fragments, 6,000 year old mummified child & world's oldest basket found in Dead Sea 'Cave of Horror'
- Why Channel 37 doesn't exist on your tv (and what it has to do with aliens)
- 3 major scientific discoveries in the past century that point to God
- Newly forming stars don't blast away material as previously believed, scientists don't know why they stop growing
- New hazard map for Mount Fuji doubles estimate of lava flow
- Scientists create the next generation of biological 'Xenobots'
- First X-rays from Uranus discovered
- Living robots made from frog skin cells can sense their environment
- New auroral feature on Jupiter tracked to edge of magnetosphere
- Long spaceflights and endurance swimming 'shrink the heart'
- Destructive meteoritic impact event occurred over Antarctica 430,000 years ago, new study reveals
- Australasian genetic influence spread wider in South America than previously thought
- Ancient calamity that formed the Moon may still exist deep in the mantle of Earth
- First interstellar comet 2I/Borisov may be the most pristine ever found
- Iris scan may render passports and other forms of identification obsolete
- Octopus sleep cycles and the similarities with humans revealed in new study
- New research identifies a protein in teeth that senses the cold
- Decades of radiation-based scientific theory disproven by Ben-Gurion University US-based study
- New Comet C/2020 F7 (Lemmon)
- X-rays as a neuromodulation technology and therapy
- Something invisible is tearing apart the nearest star cluster to Earth
- Controllable 'Neutrobots' created that breach the blood-brain barrier
- RT special report explores mysterious giant craters in Siberia: Sinkholes or underground explosions?
- Unusually deadly avalanche season in Switzerland this winter - 27 killed, 50% above average
- Woman in her 80s mauled to death by 2 dogs in Birmingham, UK
- Shallow M6.6 earthquake hits east of South Sandwich Islands
- Europe's drought-induced crop losses tripled in 50 years, threatening future global food supply chain
- Severe frosts damage fruit in Lleida and Huesca, Spain
- Flash floods damage over 2,000 homes in Java, Indonesia
- Thousands hit by flooding on Sumatra Island, Indonesia
- "Insane depth of cold" to blast Britain in April, as sea ice at both poles continues to grow exponentially
- Cascades snow depth running 109% to 167% of normal
- Spring snowstorm hits southern Russia and Kyrgyzstan
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Fiji region - 2nd major quake in that area of the Pacific Ocean in 5 hours
- Thundersnow at Denver International Airport captured on camera
- Spring snowfall suprises residents of Magadan in Russia's east
- 2nd-wettest March on record caused flood crisis in New South Wales, Australia
- Huge 6.6 magnitude earthquake strikes just off Kermadec Islands
- Taal Volcano, Philippines records more earthquakes, gas emissions
- Italy's Mount Etna spews lava lighting up night sky
- 'Lucky' storm in late March blasts Vail resort in Colorado with cold temperatures and at least 8 inches of fresh snow
- Man dies buried in snow following avalanche east of Williams Lake, British Columbia
- Meteor fireball over Toledo, Spain (April 1)
- Fireball spotted over Oshkosh, Wisconsin
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Denmark
- Stunning meteor fireball over Spain on March 28
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky from New Hampshire to North Carolina
- Daytime meteor streaks over Jersey, Channel Islands - Update: Sonic boom reported
- Spectacular meteor fireball in Belem, Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Pittsburgh
- Space rock reportedly hits Cuba, lights up night sky, causes explosions
- Bright meteor fireball over Spain (March 17)
- Large meteor fireball turns night into day over Indonesia
- Very bright bolide over Minas Gerais, Brazil on March 11
- Meteor fireball streaks over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 15)
- Meteor fireball seen traveling across sky over Tokyo
- Meteor fireball blazes over Florida
- Vermonters see, hear, feel meteor fireball speeding over state
- Meteor fireball over Sakurajima Volcano, Japan on March 3
- Best of the Web: Blazing meteor fireball observed across UK - Update: Sonic boom reported
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Ontario, Canada
- Research reveals why redheads may have different pain thresholds
- Think twice before you ice after an injury says recent study
- Woman gives birth to twins conceived three weeks apart in rare case of "superfetation"
- Chronic stress leads to hair loss says study
- Austria negotiates to buy 1mn doses of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine as Chancellor Kurz rejects 'geopolitical blinkers'
- Best of the Web: Covid vaccine nonsense
- Local health official says Pennsylvanian Amish and Mennonite communities have reached herd immunity
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Resistance Against Medical Tyranny
- Extent of brain abnormalities in American children revealed in groundbreaking study
- Top Yale Doctor/Researcher: 'Ivermectin works,' including for long-haul COVID
- 3,964 DEAD 162,610 injuries: European database of adverse drug reactions for covid-19 "vaccines"
- 'Digital Hate' Group CCDH awakens ire of the public in failed attempt to silence & cancel health freedom advocates
- Masks are experimental medical devices that must be optional, according to law
- Krispy Kreme will give you a free doughnut every day this year — if you've been vaccinated
- Vaccine Marketing: U.S. businesses offering freebies to vax recipients despite ongoing reports about side effects
- Common cold suppresses covid-19 infection
- AstraZeneca cherry-picked data, misrepresented vaccine's efficacy, independent medical board alleges
- Mystery neurological disease outbreak in New Brunswick, Canada
- Is the ketogenic diet safe and healthy?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: Ivermectin: The Suppressed Miracle Drug for Covid-19
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Campy Covers, Deep Psychology: Discover a Most Surprising Oasis of Virtue and Values
- Blood and soul: An essay in metagenetics
- Best of the Web: Michel Foucault, most-cited academic ever and father of woke ideology, outed as pedophile
- New study says hypnosis changes the way our brain processes information
- SOTT Focus: The Emerging Totalitarian Dystopia: Interview With Professor Mattias Desmet
- Reading minds with Ultrasound
- Some genes come to life in the brain after death says new research
- A mind made out of silk?
- Study shows stronger brain activity after writing on paper than on tablet or smartphone
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Stalking the Night Stalker: Richard Ramirez, Intraspecies Predator
- Best of the Web: On the psychology of the conspiracy denier
- Better way to measure consciousness found by researchers
- Research shows that BSers are more likely to fall for BS
- Unrelenting, omnipresent fear short circuits the human brain
- 'Decolonising Math' is rooted in a decades-old conflict
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Joshua Slocum: We're Living in a Cluster B World
- You're not trans. You're just weird
- Scientists designing method to remove fear, boost 'confidence' and alter individual preferences via brain simulation
- Study provides detailed look on the neuroscience of placebo effects
- Psychological 'signature' for the extremist mind uncovered by Cambridge researchers
- US military and spy agencies blocking government investigators of UFO sightings
- Former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, speaks out
- Airliner encountered unidentified fast-moving cylindrical object over New Mexico
- Pentagon sort of but not really admits it has been testing wreckage from UFO crashes & findings may 'change our lives forever,' expert says
- Intriguing cigar-shaped object spotted hovering motionless above California
- String of lights seen in sky near Charlotte sparks UFO debate. What was it?
- Airline pilots capture video of 'extremely bright UFO' during flight in Pakistan
- US Government paid millions to chase UFOs and werewolves
- CIA releases UFO 'Black Vault' documents early: How to see them online
- The truth is in there? 'All' of the CIA's files on UFOs are now available for download
- US agencies have less than 6 months to reveal what they know about UFOs thanks to coronavirus relief bill
- Harvard professor says alien technology visited Earth in 2017
- Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents: Appeared to plunge into ocean
- FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu, Hawaii appeared to drop into ocean
- Best of the Web: Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon's declassified UFO videos are 'eyebrow-raising,' advises 'to keep an open mind'
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Best of the Web: 'Fast Movers' and Transmedium Vehicles - The Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Biden passes alzheimer's test with flying colors, silencing doubters
- In push for diversity, military canine units to give equal opportunities to chihuahuas
- Controversial Georgia law requires poll workers to check voters for a pulse - Stacy Abrams to organize protests over 'discrimination against the deceased'
- Deja vu? 'Evergreen' truсk paralyses car traffic in China
- Service stations installing wider signs in preparation for Biden's higher gas prices
- 'Mr. Biden, why are you a total loser?' Asks new White House reporter Ronald Crump
- 15-year-old boys' soccer team demands equal pay for beating US women's team
- Instead of traditional warfare, Chinese military will now be trained to shout wrong pronouns at American troops
- Putin challenges Biden to stair-climbing contest
- World first as Scottish politician misleads parliament
- Powerful: Military to allow troops to replace standard camo with colors of their gender identity flag
- Brilliant White House video editor pieces together 2 minutes of coherent Biden remarks from 2 hours of raw footage
- NY Times demands 'journalists should be able to destroy people's lives without fear of harassment'
- Heroic Secret Service agent dives in front of Biden as reporter tries to ask question
- Think Dr. Seuss is bad? 12 more children's books that deserve immediate canceling
- Meghan Markle inspires millions of young girls with message that no matter how famous, rich, and powerful they are, they will always be oppressed
- In new Dr. Seuss book, Cat in the Hat gives kids puberty blockers while their mother isn't home
- Congressional Republicans Make Deal: Democrats Get Everything They Want, But Mr. Potato Head Will Stay Male
- With pandemic winding down, people who yell at others to wear masks in danger of never feeling important again
- Octopus steals camera, wins underwater photography competition with selfie
Quote of the Day
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
~ from 'The Second Coming', 1919
Recent Comments
I, personally, have killed no one. Not one teeny, tiny speck of this is my fault. And not one child is responsible, either. So get over...
All our conspiracy theories are no longer theories. Ha, ha. :(
Well, I've been to Spain, probably never going back. Too stupid to be real.
The coronavirus infection has taken the debate up a notch. To what extent the Western democracies have shown themselves capable of opposing this...
"All my conspiracy theories are on CNN." Love it!